Wilmer Valderrama shoots down 'That 70s Show' reboot

The star of 'NCIS' who first made a name for himself as 'Fez' on 'That 70's Show' won't be jumping on the TV show reboot bandwagon anytime soon.

"I feel like everyone is a little too busy for this right now," said Valderrama during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'

The Miami native was a teen when he took on the role of a foreign exchange student living and hanging out with a group of other local teens.

"Who knows? Maybe 'That 70s Movie?' It's tough to look at a reboot. Those kids who started on that show from the age of 19 and 21 years old, who were on a 200-episode run, we're not the same. Trying to recreate that fire is interesting. I think we still have good chemistry. We may be doing 'That 80s Show' where we're adults or something. I don't know."