Police respond to reports of shot fired at Willowbrook Mall

Police officials from Wayne, New Jersey are investigating reports of a shot being fired at Willowbrook Mall.

Shots reportedly fired

What we know:

The Wayne Police Department received reports of shots being fired in the food court area of Willowbrook Mall at 7:03 p.m. earlier tonight, Dec. 30.

Several police units responded to the reports. According to the press release the department posted earlier, some form of physical altercation may have resulted in a single shot being fired.

Police officers have found no apparent victims. Individuals have been detained for investigation.

The situation is reportedly under control, but the police are asking civilians to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking news situation. FOX 5 NY will update you as we receive new information.

What we don't know:

The identities of whoever was detained for investigation are currently unknown.