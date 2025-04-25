Williamsburg residents pelted with liquids tossed from apartment window

Residents in Williamsburg, Brooklyn say someone has been throwing cooking oil, bleach, and other liquids from a second-floor apartment window onto pedestrians below.

The culprit has somehow managed to go unidentified, as neighbors say they're increasingly afraid to walk on one side of the street.

What we know:

According to residents near North 5th and 6th streets along Kent Avenue, the attacks have been happening since December. Victims report being hit by eggs, oil, and even bleach as they walked past a particular building.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, said his pregnant wife was struck several months ago, prompting the family to avoid that side of the street altogether. Nearby supermarket staff have also begun warning customers to cross the street to avoid the danger zone.

Local management for the Edge Community Apartments has condemned the behavior in a letter to tenants, stating that throwing anything from apartment windows is a violation of lease agreements and city law.

What we don't know:

The NYPD confirmed it received a report of harassment involving a substance being thrown from a window about two weeks ago. However, no arrests have been made, and the individual responsible has not yet been identified. Authorities say the person targeted in that incident was not harmed.

The management company declined to comment on the active police investigation.

The NYPD is continuing its investigation. Residents are urged to remain cautious when walking near the affected area and to report any suspicious activity.