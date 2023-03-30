5 teens arrested for climbing Brooklyn tower of Williamsburg Bridge

Five teenage boys have been arrested after the NYPD said they climbed the Brooklyn tower of the Williamsburg Bridge.

Police responded Wednesday around 7 p.m. to 911 calls of individuals climbing on the tower.

According to police, four 16-year-old boys and one 13-year-old boy were issued summonses for criminal trespass.

Last April, police took a man who scaled the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge during the morning rush hour into custody.

The incident created a traffic nightmare for commuters.

The 29-year-old man, wearing a red baseball cap and pants, started scaling the bridge around 6:30 a.m.

Police had to close two lanes of eastbound traffic during the incident.

NYPD officers climbed out above the man and eventually coaxed him off of the cables.

The man was handcuffed and taken away to Methodist Hospital for an evaluation.

His motives were not clear but photos taken from the scene showed him wearing a HHCares t-shirt. HHCares is the Howard Hughes Corporation's company-wide social responsibility program.

All lanes of traffic were reopened by around 7:30 a.m.