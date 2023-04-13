Producer Will Packer talks 'Praise This' streaming on Peacock

Will Packer is a Hollywood heavyweight, having produced The Oscars, and movies like "Girls Trip!"

Now, Packer’s bringing star power to church. His latest film "Praise This" stars Chloe Bailey as a singer trying to find her voice when she moves in with her family in Atlanta. She's forced to join her cousin's praise team at church.

Social media stars such as Druski bring the laughs, and rapper Quavo is in the movie too! All three of the aforementioned stars are from Atlanta!

"I work with a lot of great people who have been doing this forever, and they’re on like movie number 50 right?" Packer said. "This was pretty much the first major movie for almost all these guys. It was so great working with them because the energy was, they were hungry."

Packer continued to say: "They wanted to prove something. They took it very seriously. You’re right they all had Atlanta connections, and the movie is set in Atlanta, so it’s very authentic in that way. But it was just fun seeing all of these young hip-hop, music, social media stars come together to create a movie. That’s a ton of fun."

The film blends gospel music with popular hip-hop songs from artists like Beyoncé, Cardi B and Drake.

"You got a lot of young people who are like ehhh church is not for me," Packer said. "I don’t necessarily have a relationship with God. I don’t know if I want one or need one, at the end of the day, I wanted to reach an audience that doesn’t go to church. This is a story about faith and finding your spirituality."

Packer also confirmed a sequel to his smash hit "Girls Trip!"