Will I get my November SNAP benefits in New York, New Jersey during the government shutdown?

article

The Brief The ongoing federal government shutdown has delayed November SNAP payments nationwide. In both New York and New Jersey, benefits have not yet been released for November. A federal court ruled the suspension unlawful, but the USDA must still authorize payments before funds can be issued.



With the federal government shutdown now entering its second month, millions of families in New York and New Jersey are still waiting for their November SNAP benefits to arrive — and state officials say payments remain on hold until the federal government acts.

New York: SNAP latest

What we know:

In New York, officials are also warning that SNAP benefits are running out as the federal shutdown continues.

The New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) confirmed that November payments have not yet been released, affecting hundreds of thousands of households statewide. New York state officials say "nearly 3 million" residents could lose SNAP access if the shutdown continues.

Food banks and pantries across the city report surging demand as families struggle to cover grocery costs.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a "food emergency" and allocated $65 million in state funds to food pantries in response to the SNAP suspension.

What you can do:

The state has urged recipients to monitor official updates and to use available community resources, such as food pantries and emergency meal programs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: An EBT sign is displayed on the window of a grocery store on October 30, 2025 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and other Expand

New Jersey: SNAP latest

What we know:

According to the New Jersey Department of Human Services, the state was notified that November 2025 SNAP benefits will not be available on time if the shutdown continues.

A federal court ruling on Oct. 31 found that the administration’s decision to withhold SNAP funding was unlawful, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) must still determine how much money can be released and when.

Until the USDA acts, no new benefits can be loaded onto Families First EBT cards. State officials emphasized that any SNAP benefits already loaded before October 31 are still available and can be used normally after Nov. 1.

What you can do:

The state advised residents in need of emergency food assistance to visit NJ211.org for local food pantry listings.

What lies ahead

What's next:

While a federal judge’s ruling could eventually lead to benefits being restored, no date has been announced for when the USDA will authorize states to resume payments.

Officials in both states say they will issue immediate updates once federal funds are made available.

Until then, SNAP recipients in New York and New Jersey should assume November benefits are delayed, not canceled, and continue checking their accounts regularly.