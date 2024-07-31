Why was there an earthquake in NJ today? Explainer

New Jersey was rattled by a 2.2 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened around 2 a.m. nearly 3.1 miles east of Califon in Hunterdon County.

Many believe the shakes felt on Wednesday could be aftershocks from the earthquake that shook New Jersey and parts of New York City area back in April. However, this has not been confirmed.

Dozens of aftershocks have been reported since a 4.8 earthquake shook the tri-state area back on April 5. But how many more will we see?

What is an aftershock?

Aftershocks happen when the ground is readjusting itself following a main earthquake.

They are typically much smaller in magnitude and happen near the general area following the larger quake, or "mainshock," (USGS).

Earthquake in New Jersey

The 4.8-magnitude earthquake that shook New York City and the Tri-State area on April 5, was followed by a magnitude 4.0 aftershock later that evening.

The USGS reported a quake that morning with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 centered near Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County. About an hour later, a 2.0-magnitude quake was reported in nearby Bedminster.

Why are earthquakes happening in the Tri-State?

earth

Earthquakes are less common on the eastern than on the western edges of the U.S. because the East Coast does not lie on a boundary of tectonic plates. The biggest Eastern quakes usually occur along the mid-Atlantic Ridge, which extends through Iceland and the Atlantic Ocean.

Quakes on the East Coast can hit pretty hard, as it is made up of rocks that can spread earthquake energy across longer distances.

"If we had the same magnitude quake in California, it probably wouldn’t be felt nearly as far away," said USGS geophysicist Paul Caruso back in April.

Featured article

"If a magnitude-5 earthquake happens in California, it's potentially less devastating than a magnitude-5 earthquake in the East Coast. And that's because the geology in the East Coast – the ground is colder, older and more brittle," seismologist Thersa Sawi of Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory told FOX 5 NY. "So when seismic waves hit, it rings through the ground like a bell. And those seismic waves can be felt at a greater distance on the East Coast."

The New York area is in the middle of a tectonic plate and therefore experiences so-called intraplate earthquakes. These tend to be smaller and happen less frequently.

Featured article

According to USGS, there isn't a specific magnitude above which damage will occur since other variables are involved. Things like the type of soil, building, or distance from the epicenter are key factors in how an earthquake is felt.

Experts say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5 though.

"An earthquake is an earthquake, no matter [where] it happens," Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, told FOX 5 NY. "The fact that earthquakes cannot be predicted is a large part of what makes them so frightening. We are much more afraid of something when we don't know when it's coming."

USGS earthquake map

Click HERE for more information.