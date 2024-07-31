Earthquake in NJ today rattles parts of state: Did you feel it?

Parts of NJ were rattled by a 2.2 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Was there an earthquake in NJ today

The USGS says the earthquake happened around 1:44 a.m., and was centered around 3.1 miles east of Califon in Hunterdon County.

Earthquake NYC in April

Back on April 5, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook NYC and the Tri-State area.

The USGS reported a quake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 centered near Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County. About an hour later, a 2.0-magnitude quake was reported in nearby Bedminster.

Then, just before 6 p.m., a magnitude 4.0 aftershock hit the region, with the epicenter near Gladstone. Dozens of aftershocks have been reported since the earthquake.

Earthquakes are less common on the eastern than on the western edges of the U.S. because the East Coast does not lie on a boundary of tectonic plates.

But 13 earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or stronger have been recorded since 1950 within 311 miles of the tremblor, the USGS said. The strongest was a 5.8-magnitude quake in Mineral, Virginia, on Aug. 23, 2011, that jolted people from Georgia to Canada.

Aftershock NJ: What is it?

Aftershocks are smaller earthquakes that occur in the same general area during the hours, days and years following a larger quake, or the "mainshock," according to the USGS.

Aftershocks usually mean that the ground is readjusting itself following the main earthquake.

USGS earthquake map

The Associated Press, as well as the FOX Digital Team, contributed to this report.