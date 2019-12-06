Dr. Jerry Klein is Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club and has nearly 40 years of experience in the veterinary field.

Fox5 went to Dr. Klein with common questions from dog owners, and here’s what he told us:

Q: Why does my dog sleep on the bed?

A: Dogs like to sleep on the bed for comfort, warmth, and bonding. But you really don’t want to encourage your dog to sleep on the bed, especially if you have small children. It’s not hygienic and the children can catch bacteria or parasites from dogs.

