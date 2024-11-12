Who voted for President-elect Trump? AP VoteCast shows boost in these demographics

Support for President-elect Donald Trump grew across every borough and nearly every neighborhood in New York City this year, while support for Vice President Kamala Harris saw a sharp decline, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Trump also picked up a small but significant share of Black and Hispanic voters and made narrow gains with both men and women, reflecting his growing appeal both nationally and locally.

He also made significant gains in minority neighborhoods, further highlighting the broader "red shift" evident in a map created by the non-profit news site, THE CITY.

As the city's political landscape becomes more competitive, New York is slowly transitioning from a deep blue to a more purple state, signaling the growing influence of conservative voters in regions that once overwhelmingly favored Democrats.

New York's ‘red shift’

The ‘red shift’ has also impacted other races; for example, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand won reelection this year, but for the first time in her career, she received less than 60% of the vote, securing only 58%.

As of Saturday evening, 94,611 more NYC voters backed Trump, while 573,618 fewer supported Harris compared to Biden, according to unofficial results with 97% of scanners counted.

Trump made significant gains in minority neighborhoods across the city, a shift that’s evident in a map created by the non-profit news site, THE CITY.

In areas such as Corona, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights, Trump did not win a single district in 2020, but this year he claimed victory in six districts in those areas.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt told FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay that Republicans plan to focus on districts where Trump performed well this year as a roadmap for next year’s efforts.

"What we're seeing is working-class constituencies, both in cities and rural areas, moving toward Republicans," Ortt said. "So I think we have an opportunity to go after seats in places that historically, Republicans have offered no candidate."

During the 2024 campaign, Catholic voters were sharply divided over volatile social issues, with conservative Catholics opposing Harris due to the Democratic Party's support for abortion rights, while liberal Catholics rejected Trump for his stance on migrants and social justice.

Here’s a breakdown of demographic support for President-elect Donald Trump in 2024, based on AP VoteCast data:

Catholic voters

Trump saw an increase in support from Catholic voters in 2024, reflecting a broader national trend.

Hispanic voters

While Harris maintained majority support from Hispanic voters, Trump's share grew slightly, capturing a modest portion of this group, a shift from the 2020 election.

Women voters

Trump made narrow gains with both men and women, benefiting from a modest shift in female support compared to 2020.

Men voters

Trump also gained a small but notable increase in support among men, slightly improving his advantage over his Democratic opponent.

Black voters

Trump's share of Black voters rose slightly in 2024, particularly among younger men, making modest inroads with this demographic.

White voters

Trump’s core support remained among white voters, with about 8 in 10 Trump voters being white, a trend consistent with 2020 election patterns.

Jewish voters

Approximately 30% of Jewish voters supported Trump, a figure similar to 2020, despite Biden’s larger share. The shift in support was noted by both Jewish advocacy groups, with some welcoming Trump’s policies on Israel and security, while others voiced concern over his rhetoric.

Black protestants : About 8 in 10 supported Harris, while 15% supported Trump.

Jewish voters: 69% supported Harris, 30% supported Trump.

Muslim voters : 66% supported Harris, 33% supported Trump.

Mormons: About 6 in 10 supported Trump, with 1 in 3 supporting Harris.

Nonreligious voters: 70% supported Harris, 30% supported Trump.

Source: AP VoteCast surveys of American voters in 2024.

For more details on how key groups in America voted in 2024 and how the Associated Press surveys U.S. voters with AP VoteCast, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.