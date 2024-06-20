Who is Remy Ma's son Jayson Scott? 23-year-old faces murder charges in NYC

Questions are quickly mounting around rapper Remy Ma and her son, who is now facing criminal charges in New York City.

FOX 5's Lisa Evers reported Thursday that Remy's son, Jason "Jace" Scott, 23, a Brooklyn native, was charged with first-degree murder, according to law enforcement sources.

According to sources, Scott and another man have been charged in connection with the June 7, 2021, murder of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux in Queens.

The pair have also allegedly been charged with two counts of weapons possession and reckless endangerment.

Jason, also known as "Jace Smith," has appeared in several episodes of VH1's Love & Hip: New York and New York and Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackie alongside his mother when he was younger.

Remy says she is committed to proving Jayson’s innocence and supporting her child during this time.

Dawn M. Florio, an attorney representing Remy, released a statement after the charges saying that this has "been a trying time" for her and the family.

Remy herself served six years in prison, and has been vocal about the time that she lost away from her husband and children while behind bars.

We stand by Jayson’s innocence and hope the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. — Dawn M. Florio, an attorney representing Remy Ma

2021 Queens murder

Jayson and another man believed to be Richard Swygert, 22 (according to The Post) has each been charged with first-degree murder.

It's unclear if Jayson himself pulled the trigger or if he hired the hit that took the life of Guillebeaux, who lived at the Ravenswood houses in Astoria, Queens.

Jayson and Papoose on VH1's Love & Hip: New York.

Back in 2021, police reported that Guillebeaux was found with shots to the head and to the chest.

Guillebeaux had an extensive criminal history eight months before he was killed, including an indictement in a massive drug trafficking operation.

Jayson is expected to be arraigned early next week.

Who is Remy Ma?

Terror Squad during Terror Squad Visits MTV's TRL - July 26, 2004 at MTV Studios, Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

Remy Ma, Reminisce Kioni Mackie, a Bronx native, made her start as an MC with the group Terror Squad in 1998, which consisted of rappers Fat Joe, Big Pun, Cuban Link, Prospect, Armageddon, and Triple Seis.

Her most notable songs include "Whuteva", "Ante Up (Remix)", "Lean Back", "Conceited", and "All the Way Up".

Smith who received a Grammy nod for Terror Squad's 2004 hit "Lean Back," served six years in prison after being convicted of shooting an acquaintance outside a Manhattan nightclub in 2007.

2007 Manhattan nightclub shooting

They were celebrating a birthday with friends in Manhattan's trendy meatpacking district when Ma accused the other woman of stealing money from her pocketbook.

She was found guilty on assault, weapons, and attempted coercion charges.

While incarcerated, she released several mixtapes that garnered even more name-recognition.

After six years in prison, Smith was released from prison.

Remy Ma's family



Remy Ma's longtime partner and husband Papoose, known as Shamele Mackie, who is also a well-known rapper, got married in 2008. They reportedly exchanged vows over the phone while she was incarcerated.

Papoose appeared on Good Day in 2022 where he talked about his 14-year marriage to Remy.

"Communication is very important, that's the key and the secret," he said. He also said that he and Remy take turns speaking whenever they are at odds with one another.

The two have starred in several shows together, including Love & Hip Hop: New York and Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Papoose and Remy Ma arrive to the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Most recently, Remy Ma appeared on Good Day alongside battle rap superstar, Eazy The Block Captain, to discuss her all-female rap battle league, Chrome 23. She shared her eagerness to continue in the league after selling out Sony Hall.

Remy Ma launched Chrome 23 to give women in rap more opportunities and exposure.