Rapper Remy Ma's son charged with murder: Sources

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has learned from law enforcement sources that the son of rapper Remy Ma has been charged with first-degree murder.

Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, is a platinum-selling artist and Grammy nominee.

According to sources, Smith's son Jayson Scott, 23, and another man have each been charged with first-degree murder.

The pair have also allegedly been charged with two counts of weapons possession and reckless endangerment.

The charges are reportedly in connection with a June 7, 2021 murder of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux in Queens.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that it was a murder for hire.

The arraignment is expected to take place Wednesday inside a Queens County courthouse.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Who is Remy Ma?

Remy Ma, a Bronx native, made her start as an MC with the group Terror Squad in 1998, which consisted of rappers Fat Joe, Big Pun, Cuban Link, Prospect, Armageddon, and Triple Seis.

Smith who received a Grammy nod for Terror Squad's 2004 hit "Lean Back," served six years in prison after being convicted of shooting an acquaintance outside a Manhattan nightclub in 2007.

Terror Squad during Terror Squad Visits MTV's TRL - July 26, 2004 at MTV Studios, Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

2007 Manhattan nightclub shooting

They were celebrating a birthday with friends in Manhattan's trendy meatpacking district when Ma accused the other woman of stealing money from her pocketbook.

She was found guilty on assault, weapons, and attempted coercion charges.

While incarcerated, she released several mixtapes that garnered even more name-recognition.

After six years in prison, Smith was released from prison.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Papoose and Remy Ma arrive to the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Remy Ma and Papoose

Remy Ma's longtime partner and husband Papoose, known as Shamele Mackie got married in 2008.

The two have starred in several shows together, including Love & Hip Hop: New York and Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackie.

Most recently, Remy Ma appeared on Good Day alongside battle rap superstar, Eazy The Block Captain, to discuss her all-female rap battle league, Chrome 23. She shared her eagerness to continue in the league after selling out Sony Hall.

Remy Ma Love & Hip Hop

In 2019, Smith turned herself in to face accusations of punching "Love & Hip Hop New York" cast member Brittney Taylor in the face.

Manhattan prosecutors dropped their case against the rapper, citing conflicting evidence and witness accounts that they said made the case too difficult to prove.

The rapper's lawyer denied the allegations and said her client was home with her daughter at the time of the alleged attack.