Who is Matt Gaetz? Trump’s controversial pick for attorney general

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general, a choice that sparked strong reactions on Capitol Hill, to which Gaetz resigned his House seat the same day.

Gaetz joins Trump’s lineup of trusted appointees, including Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence—indicating a pattern of selecting loyalists dedicated to advancing his agenda.

Featured article

Trump expressed confidence in Gaetz, saying he trusts him to "root out systemic corruption" within the Department of Justice and refocus it on "fighting crime and upholding our democracy and Constitution."

His appointment shocked both Democrats and Republicans. "That was about as big a surprise as I’ve had in a long time," Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson said.

Who Is Matt Gaetz?

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., walks with his wife, Ginger Luckey. (Getty Images)

Before resigning, Gaetz had represented Florida’s 1st congressional district since 2017. Known for his vocal stances on issues like Florida’s "stand-your-ground" law, Gaetz is a prominent figure with a reputation for pushing boundaries in Congress. His father, Don Gaetz, is also a well-known Florida politician.

Gaetz's legal experience

After graduating from William & Mary Law School, Gaetz worked at the law firm Keefe, Anchors & Gordon in Fort Walton Beach. In Oct. 2021, the Florida Bar suspended him over unpaid fees but reinstated him once he paid the $265 balance.

Matt Gaetz sex trafficking allegations

Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, speaks with Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, during a meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Jan. Expand

Gaetz’s nomination is shadowed by multiple controversies, including a 2020 child sex trafficking investigation, which the Department of Justice ultimately closed without charges. The House Ethics Committee was investigating similar allegations, but his resignation effectively ended the probe. Gaetz has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the DOJ’s investigation concluded with no charges.

Featured article

Gaetz's alleged illicit drug use

In addition to the sex trafficking allegations, a report from The New York Times highlighted accusations against Gaetz involving illicit drug use, misuse of state records, improper use of campaign funds and acceptance of inappropriate gifts. Gaetz also made headlines in 2023 after successfully filing a resolution to remove then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a move that stirred discontent within his own party.

Will Matt Gaetz secure confirmation?

Gaetz’s confirmation remains uncertain.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, when asked if he would support Gaetz’s nomination, simply replied, "We’ll see." Republicans hold a slim 53-seat majority in the upcoming Congress, meaning Gaetz could lose only a few Republican votes.

Featured article

The nomination is poised to test the resolve of Republican senators, with Democrats expressing strong opposition.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, stated, "This nomination is the first test of whether Republicans are willing to stand up to Donald Trump and go with conscience and conviction as opposed to just politics."