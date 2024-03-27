Who is Daniel Ohebshalom? NYC's 'worst landlord'

Daniel Ohebshalom has landed on the city's worst landlords list two years in a row.

The annual list ranks the city's worst landlords based on average open violations at properties they own.

Ohebshalom also known as Johnathan Santana (legally), was ordered to fix ongoing hazards at two of his Manhattan buildings for years, but refused to do so.

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams unveiled the grim roster of New York City's 100 Worst Landlords for 2023 on Good Day New York last year.

According to Williams, the notorious owner topped the list and set the record for the most violations ever — twice.

Who is Daniel Ohebshalom?

Typically, the identity of landlords is ambiguous.

LLCs allow landlords to remain anonymous, making it that much harder for residents to file complaints against them.

Ohebshalom racked up nearly 700 city violations between two buildings, (705 and 709 West 170th Street in Washington Heights).

He also failed to make court-ordered repairs on 42 apartments.

"Johnathan Santana and Daniel Ohebshalom may be shameless in their negligence and predatory practices, as is clear in their record violations, but it’s clear that spotlighting and shaming them and other worst landlords in the city can have meaningful impact," said Williams in releasing the list. "Through tenant organizing, legal battles, and legislative initiatives, we can hold bad actors to account and deliver relief for New Yorkers facing unlivable conditions and declining unaffordable rents."

He has also, for years, reportedly ignored residents' complaints about roach and rat infestations, lead, mold, leaks, collapsing ceilings, no heat, and a plethora of other things.

Since topping the list, Ohebshalom turned himself in to begin a 60-day jail sentence after being found in contempt of court, for blowing off officials' orders for years.

Prior to his arrest, Ohebshalom hadn't shown up to court since 2021.

Upon arrival, not even 24 hours in, Ohebshalom was allegedly punched in the face by another inmate in the intake area of the prison.

The disgraced landlord is currently being treated at Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ohebshalom faces a $3 million penalty for the thousands of building violations he's been issued over the years, including a $1.1 million settlement he paid to the city at the end of last year for violations in one of his Hell's Kitchen buildings.

Landlords rarely ever serve time for substandard living conditions, but Ohebshalom's lack of corroboration and defiance has landed him in criminal trouble.