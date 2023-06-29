WHO expected to declare aspartame possible cancer risk

The World Health Organization is expected to declare the artificial sweetener, Aspartame, a possible cancer risk.

According to multiple reports, including Reuters, aspartame, which is used in Coca-Cola Diet sodas, processed cookies, gum, and other products, will be listed as "possibly carcinogenic to humans."

"There's three levels that the World Health Organization uses when it talks about carcinogens. possible carcinogen is the lowest level, and that's what we're talking about here. the next is probable. And then the last one is a carcinogen," said Doctor John Whyte, Chief Medical Officer, Web MD.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is part of the WHO is responsible for assessing whether or not a product is a potential hazard for human consumption based on published evidence.

Although it doesn't take into account how much of the product a person can safely consume, in the past it has led to public concern pressuring manufacturers to change recipes.

"Aspartame is a non-nutritive chemical sweetener that has zero calories and zero effect on blood sugar. And for that reason, it is often a very popular choice for boomers who are trying to watch calorie intake, watch blood sugar levels," says Lisa Moskovitz, a registered dietitian and author of The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan.

The artificial sweetener has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in food products. It's been around since 1981. "The FDA has continued to say that aspartame is safe now, I’m also interested to hear what the American Cancer Society says as well in terms of is this a possible carcinogen, and they have not said that it is, so I don't want folks to panic," said Dr. Whyte.

This is a preliminary report, the full report is expected to be released by the World Health Organization in July.

"There have been studies in the past showing possible links to cancer. a lot of those studies are done around rats, rodents, and mice so, there is not a lot of human studies," said Moskovitz.

Fox 5 reached out to Coca-Cola for a comment, but we have not heard back.