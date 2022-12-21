Exclusive interview with Whitney Houston’s brother on upcoming film

FOX 5 New York’s Ryan Kristafer spoke exclusively to Whitney Houston's brother, Gary Houston, and Pat Houston, the executor of the Whitney E. Houston Estate, about "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" – a new movie shining the spotlight on Whitney’s life and iconic career.

Pat is a producer on the film.

"It’s fascinating, even now to hear her music," Pat said. "She was so gifted and talented, and so missed. She sang with such conviction and she knew how to deliver a story, and I think that’s why everyone loved her."

Growing up in Newark, Gary went on to tour the world with Whitney.

"There are so many memories that come to mind when I think of my sister," Gary said. "Her music never sleeps. It always resonates with me in terms of my life and being on stage with her – the studio, growing up with her. My mother instilled in us a certain kind of confidence. There’s just so many different memories when it comes to Whitney and especially my mother because that’s where I got all my inspiration from when it comes to performing. Its great joy that I get every time I hear Whitney’s music. There’s no ceiling."

Whitney holds the Guinness World Record as the most awarded female artist of all time, with more than 400 career awards.

"I Wanna Dance with Somebody" hits theaters Friday, Dec. 23.