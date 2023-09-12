Expand / Collapse search

White Plains' largest movie theater shuts down

By
Published 
White Plains
FOX 5 NY

White Plains movie theater closing

Cinema De Luxe, the last remaining movie theater in White Plains will be closing its doors for good next month. FOX 5 NY’s Richard Giacovas reports.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - When Cinema De Lux opened at City Center in White Plains back in 2005, it became one of the largest movie theaters in the Hudson Valley.

However, in a matter of weeks, the curtain will come down at this movie theater. Showcase, the parent company of Cinema De Lux, confirms the closure blaming a failure to come to terms with a new lease agreement.

Moviegoers call it the end of an era.

Featured

Disabled advocates fight Lyft's discrimination with federal lawsuit
article

Disabled advocates fight Lyft's discrimination with federal lawsuit

Dozens rallied today outside the federal courthouse in White Plains to support the lawsuit which aims to remove a blocker that prevents disabled riders from ordering a wheelchair-accessible Lyft ride across the U-S.

"I’m pretty disappointed that it’s closing. We don’t have a theater in White Plains. We don’t always want to travel so far."

Cinema De Lux's closure comes as habits have changed among movie lovers post-pandemic. Consumers have been turning to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. 

Within the past two decades, at least 4 movie theaters have shut down in Westchester. The most recent movie theater to shut down was a smaller movie theater in Bronxville that has now been taken over by a non-profit.