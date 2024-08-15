White Plains Hospital patients evacuated after sprinkler malfunction

Patients and staff had to evacuate after a sprinkler malfunction happened inside a hospital in Westchester Thursday morning.

A sprinkler malfunction caused flooding in one part of the White Plains Hospital wing.

"Our staff worked together immediately to relocate our patients to unaffected areas of the hospital and all are safe. We are currently assessing the impacted areas to understand when we can move patients back into that wing," the White Plains Hospital said in a statement.

"The good news is, the hospital, at least from the outside, it looks like everything is business as usual," FOX 5 NY's Dan Rice said.

It is unclear how many patients were evacuated from the hospital wing.

