White Castle to open its only Florida location near Walt Disney World

After a 50-year absence, White Castle will be opening its only Florida location near Walt Disney World, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

Known for its tiny square-shaped hamburgers, the restaurant will open at the O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard. White Castle and Orlando-based Unicorp National Developments Inc. reportedly plan to officially announce the plans on Nov. 25.

In addition to their burgers, the menu also includes a variety of sliders like sloppy joe sliders and chicken and waffle sliders. If you need a side to go with your main entree, you can choose from a variety of options like mac 'n cheese nibblers, chicken rings, corn dog nibblers, and of course, french fries.

The company plans to break ground on the new location in 2020.

White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states. View their menu here.