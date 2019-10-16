Where'd You Get That? (Oct. 16)
NEW YORK - Vina Love is a talented new singer/songwriter who’s taking the music world by storm.
Being the daughter of Grammy winning DJ/Producer Kid Capri, means she has music in her genes.
Vina snagged Snoop Dogg on the remix of her song “Air” which became a big hit and her style is just as unique as her voice.
She likes trendy clothes from stores like ZARA AND FOX’S and she loves to get a bargain.
Many of her key pieces come from small boutiques on Fordham Road in the Bronx.
Vina is also a cast member on the WETV show “Growing up Hip Hop, NY” and she’s out with a new single called, 'Drip.'