When was the last time the Powerball jackpot was won in New York or New Jersey?

article

The Brief The Powerball is setting records this week with it's $1.4 billion jackpot. It's been months since a grand prize winner claimed the jackpot. In New York and New Jersey, it's been over a year since a Powerball jackpot has been won.



The Powerball is on everyone's mind as the jackpot reaches a record-breaking $1.4 billion for Wednesday night's drawing.

No one has won the grand prize since May 31, but when was the last time someone in New Jersey or New York got to be the Powerball winner?

What we know:

In New Jersey, the last time a Powerball jackpot was claimed was on June 10, 2024. A school bus driver, who remained anonymous, won a $221 million jackpot.

Later that year in December, a winning ticket was sold in Queens for a $256 million jackpot. That was the last time someone won in New York State.

Dig deeper:

The most recent Powerball jackpot, now worth $1.4 billion, is the sixth-largest thanks to 40 consecutive drawings with no winner.

The 41st drawing on Wednesday will be just one fewer than the record set last year.

All of that loss stems from Powerball's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million, though lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game's many smaller prizes.