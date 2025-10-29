article

The Brief Early in-person voting in New Jersey and New York City runs through Nov. 2. Virginia’s early-voting period ends Nov. 1. Pennsylvania voters can return mail ballots in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day.



Voters in several East Coast states are heading into the final days of early voting ahead of the November 4 election. Here’s how long residents in New Jersey, New York City and Virginia have left to cast ballots before Election Day.

When does early voting end?

New Jersey

Early in-person voting in New Jersey began Saturday, Oct. 26, and concludes Saturday, Nov. 2.

Polling hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

No appointment is required to vote early.

New York City

Early in-person voting for New York City voters also began Saturday, Oct. 26, and ends Saturday, Nov. 2.

Polling sites and hours are listed by the NYC Board of Elections.

Virginia

Early in-person voting opened Sept. 19 and will continue through Friday, Nov. 1.

All Virginia localities offer early voting; locations can be found through the Virginia Department of Elections

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania does not offer traditional early in-person voting

Voters may apply for and return mail-in ballots at their county election offices until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4.

Mail-in ballot applications are due by Tuesday, Oct. 29.