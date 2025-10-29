When does early voting end in New Jersey, New York City?
article
NEW YORK - Voters in several East Coast states are heading into the final days of early voting ahead of the November 4 election. Here’s how long residents in New Jersey, New York City and Virginia have left to cast ballots before Election Day.
When does early voting end?
New Jersey
- Early in-person voting in New Jersey began Saturday, Oct. 26, and concludes Saturday, Nov. 2.
- Polling hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- No appointment is required to vote early.
New York City
- Early in-person voting for New York City voters also began Saturday, Oct. 26, and ends Saturday, Nov. 2.
- Polling sites and hours are listed by the NYC Board of Elections.
Virginia
- Early in-person voting opened Sept. 19 and will continue through Friday, Nov. 1.
- All Virginia localities offer early voting; locations can be found through the Virginia Department of Elections.
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania does not offer traditional early in-person voting.
- Voters may apply for and return mail-in ballots at their county election offices until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4.
- Mail-in ballot applications are due by Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The Source: Information from the New Jersey Division of Elections, NYC Board of Elections, Virginia Department of Elections and FOX News reporting.