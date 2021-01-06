When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York?

article

As New York rolls out COVID-19 vaccines the state has set up a website for people to find out if they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The site asks for personal information like name, age, and address. It then asks questions about whether you are a worker in a healthcare facility or if you live in a congregate setting.

The first New Yorkers to receive the vaccine will be high-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff), nursing home residents, nursing home staff, followed by all long-term and congregate care residents and staff, EMS workers, other health care workers, coroners, and medical examiners. Staff at every hospital will have access to the first vaccine allocation.

In New York City, there is a phased rollout of vaccinations.

Currently, eligible groups are in Phase 1a.

The next group, Phase 1b, is expected to start being able to get the coronavirus vaccine in February. That group includes people age 75 and older and frontline essential workers who cannot physically distance and have frequent in-person contact with others (to be determined by state rules).

Phase 1c vaccinations are likely to start in March or April. That includes people ages 65 to 74, people with certain underlying health conditions, and all other people classified as essential workers.

Phase 2, which is all other people, is expected to start sometime in the summer of 2021.