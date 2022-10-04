What's is 'Small Batch Baking' and how can you do it?

The idea of wanting to make fewer cookies may sound crazy, but believe it or not, "small batch baking" is a trend taking over social media.

You can find the hashtag #SmallBatchBaking all over social media, as aspiring and accomplished bakers proudly show off homemade sweets in amounts just enough to indulge alone.

One of those bakers is the author and retired pastry chef Nick Malgieri.

For Malgeiri, baking has been a lifetime passion.

"My maternal grandmother lived with us, and she loved to bake, and my mother worked, so my earliest childhood was spent with her and baking and baking and baking," Malgieri told FOX 5 NY. "Baking has a way of instilling a sense of well-being. I think not only do you see something beautiful that you made, but it also tastes good."

While Malgieri has stopped working as a full time pastry chef, he still teaches at the New York Cake Academy. He also fills his Instagram with pictures of his scrumptious creations.

Malgieri says the secret to baking for one or two instead of a crowd is all in the math. If it's not possible to split some recipes, he suggests making the entire portion and saving some for later.