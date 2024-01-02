'What’s In and What’s Out' lists take over social media for 2024

Here's a new one you may not have heard about before—instead of making New Year’s Resolutions, people on social media are posting their lists of 'What’s In and What’s Out' for 2024. With that, FOX 5 decided to hit the streets of NYC and a lot of New Yorkers were familiar with the trend.



"In: for 2024 is talking to your Uber driver, answering text messages with a phone call, whole milk back in your lattes. Dating men who know what they want out is going to be dating apps," said one New York Yorker. "OUT: Airpods in public, talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelsey and working too hard."



"In" for a lot of people is getting back to basics and being more active.



"I would like everything to kind of slow down like I used to read so much," said one New Yorker. "And I miss that."



"What's In: Definitely eating healthy, being healthier, more exercise," added another. "I just hope I can do it."

Revelers take part in celebrations ahead of the 2024 New Year's Eve Ball drop in Times Square on December 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John LAMPARSKI / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"Running, jogging, swimming, cycling, those types of things," added another New Yorker. "I would like that bring that more into my life."



As for 'What's Out' people want to leave negativity and unhealthy habits in 2023.



"Sugar candy. Every night I eat a quart of ice cream, so I'm going to stop that."



A tough one—and for that reason—another New Yorker said:

"My resolution would be to be non-resolution—so that I don't make promises I can't keep."



One New Yorker broke down why lists can be more obtainable for some versus going the resolution route.



"When you think about 'Ins and Outs,' you're taking smaller bites. You're not thinking about the whole year... It's just something that I want to change today as opposed to the whole year. Sometimes those can be overwhelming to think about."



By some estimates, as many as 80% of people fail to keep their 'New Year’s Resolutions' by February. So maybe keeping a list and checking it twice is the way to go.