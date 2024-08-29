What’s in a Honey Deuce? The $23 signature cocktail of the US Open in NYC

You've probably seen the iconic tennis drink--you know the one with the honeydew rounds on top.

The "Honey Deuce" is the signature drink of the US Open in New York City and is wildly popular among attendees.

Grey Goose's US Open Honey Deuce cocktail at the US Open held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2023 in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Cora Veltman/Sportico via Getty Images)

Last year, over 450,000 Honey Deuce cocktails were sold at the US Open and over 2 million have been sold since 2011, according to Gey Goose the official sponsor of the drink.

The cocktail is a money-maker for the US Open, generating $9.9 million (in 2023)—more than the combined $7.2 million prize money for the men's and women's winners.

This year, the cocktail's price jumps to $23, up from $22 last year—marking the sixth increase since 2012, when it was a more modest $14, according to Morning Brew.

The drink's name is play on honeydew and famously features pieces of the melon on top of a tall glass that resemble tennis balls in color.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Coco Gauff of USA in action against Tatjana Maria (not seen) of Germany during the women's single of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Fatih Akta Expand

Why is it called the Honey Deuce?

The name comes from the tennis term "deuce", which is a tie of 40-40, and the honeydew melon symbolizes the balls used.

The cocktail was invented by restaurateur Nick Mautone in 2006 as a sponsor of the US Open.

The drink is pictureworthy and aesthetic, but easy enough to serve at a high-capacity event like the US Open.

The Honey Deuce is also a keepsake, as patrons are able to keep the glass with the official US Open logo once they purchase the drink.

TODAY -- Pictured: US Open Honey Deuce Cocktail on Thursday, August 24, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

How to make a Honey Deuce cocktail at home

According to Grey Goose, all you need is lemonade, raspberry liqueur. honeydew, and their signature vodka.

The cocktail calls for:

1 ¼ oz Vodka

3 oz fresh Lemonade

½ oz premium Raspberry Liqueur

3 honeydew Melon Balls

Here are the steps to making the perfect Honey Deuce cocktail:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktails are served as Grey Goose toasts to the 2019 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

Fill a chilled highball glass with cubed ice and add vodka. Top with fresh lemonade and raspberry liqueur. Garnish with a skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls.

The easiest way to make the melon balls is to use an ice cream scoop or a small measuring spoon.

You can also make one on the rocks , frozen or in a large pitcher .

Grey Goose's US Open Honey Deuce cocktail at the US Open held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2023 in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Cora Veltman/Sportico via Getty Images)

How many calories are in a Honey Deuce?

Apparently, the cocktail on average is about 73 calories per 1.5 fluid ounces.

Other cocktails to try in NYC

Cool Sips recently opened a second NYC outpost, at the South Street Seaport.

Cool Sips’ current limited edition specials include many Instagram-worthy drinks including their own version of a Honey Deuce.

Honey Deuce Sip Inspired by the U.S. Open’s Specialty Cocktail (Ingredients: Lemonade, Blue Raspberry, Honey Dew Jellies)

Short n’ Sweet Sip Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter's new album & tour (Ingredients: Pepsi, Cherry, Vanilla Cream)

Fluffy Sip "Fluffy Coke" TikTok Trend (Ingredients: Pepsi & Marshmallow Fluff)

Industry Kitchen, a popular New York restaurant, is now serving a unique cocktail experience featuring Buzzbar, the only alcohol-infused ice cream and sorbet bars.

Here are a few of the Buzzbar cocktails being served: