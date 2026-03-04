What to know about the 2026 NYC Marathon lottery

The Brief More than 240,000 runners from 160+ countries applied, a nearly 20% jump from 2025 — with only about 1% expected to get in. Spots are drawn from three pools (NYC metro, national and international), with a member-only second-chance drawing also set for March 4. Runners can still enter through the charity partner program or the Across the Boroughs sweepstakes; the race is set for Nov. 1, 2026, marking 50 years of the five-borough course.



The New York City Marathon lottery is now open for runners hoping to secure a spot in the 2026 race.

By the numbers:

For the second consecutive year, New York Road Runners received more applications than ever before for the TCS New York City Marathon drawing, with 240,000+ applicants from more than 160 countries—a near-20 percent increase from 2025.

Today, runners will learn their 2026 application status, with only about one percent of applicants accepted.

"This year’s marathon is extra special as it marks 50 years of the five-borough course," said New York Road Runners CEO, Rob Simmelkjaer.

Three applicant pools

What we know:

For this year’s race, non-guaranteed general entry drawing applications were submitted during a three-week registration period from Feb. 4–25.

Available spots will be filled through separate drawings in three groups:

NYC metro area: Residents within 60 miles of New York City

National: U.S. residents outside the metro area, including Puerto Rico and U.S. territories

International: Non-U.S. residents

Member-only second chance

Eligible NYRR members who apply to the general drawing will automatically be entered into a member-only second-chance drawing on March 4.

Membership must be active as of Feb. 3 and remain active through drawing day.

Payment details

Dig deeper:

Submitting an application authorizes NYRR to charge a non-refundable entry fee if selected.

Applicants may withdraw before the drawing. Once accepted, runners are automatically charged. All fees are non-refundable and non-transferable, and NYRR does not reconfirm selections in advance.

Athletes with disabilities

Athletes with disabilities who do not have guaranteed entry must apply through the non-guaranteed drawing.

For more information, see the official website here.

Runners who were not selected in the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon drawing still have several ways to secure a spot in the Nov. 1 race.

Official Charity Partner Program: New York Road Runners’ Official Charity Partner Program offers guaranteed entries for runners who commit to fundraising for participating nonprofits.For the marathon’s 50th anniversary of the five-borough course, NYRR expanded the program to include more than 670 charities. About 60% of the charities are headquartered in New York City. The 2026 charity program opens today, and runners can search participating organizations to find one to support. New York Road Runners’ Official Charity Partner Program offers guaranteed entries for runners who commit to fundraising for participating nonprofits.For the marathon’s 50th anniversary of the five-borough course, NYRR expanded the program to include more than 670 charities. About 60% of the charities are headquartered in New York City. The 2026 charity program opens today, and runners can search participating organizations to find one to support. See charities here.

Across the Boroughs Marathon Sweepstakes: Starting March 5, runners who did not gain entry through the drawing or other methods can enter the Across the Boroughs Marathon Sweepstakes.Two grand prize winners will receive complimentary entry to the 2026 marathon and all six NYRR Five-Borough Series races. Ten runner-up winners will receive free entry to the marathon. Starting March 5, runners who did not gain entry through the drawing or other methods can enter the Across the Boroughs Marathon Sweepstakes.Two grand prize winners will receive complimentary entry to the 2026 marathon and all six NYRR Five-Borough Series races. Ten runner-up winners will receive free entry to the marathon. See sweepstakes here.

The entry period runs through March 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced by March 26.

When is the NYC Marathon 2026?

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon will take place Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The race runs through all five boroughs and is considered one of the most inclusive sporting events in the world.