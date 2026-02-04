What to know as 2026 NYC Marathon registration opens

The Brief Registration for the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon opens today with multiple entry options available through New York Road Runners. The application period runs through Feb. 25, with the drawing scheduled for March 4. Organizers said the event set a world record for participation for the second consecutive year.



Runners hoping to take part in the New York City Marathon have a new chance to apply starting today.

What we know:

Registration for the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon opens today with multiple entry options available through New York Road Runners.

The application period runs through Feb. 25, with the drawing scheduled for March 4.

How to apply

Applications for the non-guaranteed entry drawing and the guaranteed entry claim period open at 12 p.m. ET and remain available through Feb. 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The non-guaranteed entry drawing will be held March 4.

Runners may also apply through the non-NYRR time qualifier application, which closes Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Entry fees range from $0 to $333.11, depending on residency status and method of entry.

NYC Marathon lottery

Timeline:

Important upcoming dates include:

Feb. 4: Applications open for non-guaranteed entry and guaranteed entry claims

Feb. 11: Non-NYRR time qualifier application closes

Feb. 25: Applications for the non-guaranteed entry drawing close

March 4: Drawing day and charity partner announcements

When is the NYC Marathon 2026?

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon will take place Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The race runs through all five boroughs and is considered one of the most inclusive sporting events in the world.

Organizers said the event set a world record for participation for the second consecutive year.

More ways to enter

New York Road Runners members who apply through the non-guaranteed general entry drawing and meet eligibility requirements will also automatically enter a member-only second-chance drawing.

See more information available at nyrr.org.