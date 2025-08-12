NJ Anchor tax rebate: What you need to know

article

Millions of New Jerseyans will soon discover whether they're eligible to receive property tax relief from the state this year.

What we know:

The New Jersey Division of Taxation will begin sending out letters on Wednesday to residents letting them know if they meet the requirements for the 2025 Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) relief program. ANCHOR "provides property tax relief to New Jersey residents who own or rent property in New Jersey as their principal residence and meet certain income limits."

These letters will be sent to anyone under the age of 65 who is not currently collecting Social Security benefits. The state will auto-file for the majority of eligible residents, but you can also file your own application here.

Now, senior citizens and others who receive Social Security are also able to receive ANCHOR benefits, but this year, a new form allows these N.J. residents to apply to multiple property tax relief programs at once. The PAS-1 application allows these residents to apply for ANCHOR, Senior Freeze and the Stay N.J. programs in one place.

How much to expect from the ANCHOR program, and when

By the numbers:

The first payments will begin to be sent out about a month from now on Sept. 15 on a rolling basis, typically within 90 days of filing. Those who file by paper will only be able to receive their tax rebate via paper check. Online filers will be able to choose between receiving a check or having their funds direct deposited.

Here are the maximum benefit amounts:

Maximum benefit of $1,750 for senior homeowners

Maximum benefit of $700 for senior renters

Maximum benefit of $450 for renters under 65

Maximum benefit of $1,650 for homeowners under 65

Eligibility for the ANCHOR program

Homeowners

If you're a New Jersey homeowner wondering if you're eligible for ANCHOR benefits, you have to meet the following criteria:

You owned and occupied a home in the state that served as your primary residence on Oct. 1, 2024.

Your 2024 gross New Jersey income did not exceed $250,000.

Your home was subject to property taxes.

Renters

If you're a New Jersey renter wondering if you're eligible for ANCHOR benefits, you have to meet the following criteria:

You rented and occupied a residence in the state that served as your primary residence on Oct. 1, 2024.

Your 2024 gross New Jersey income did not exceed $150,000.

You paid rent and your name was on the lease or rental agreement.

Your rental property was subject to local property taxes.

Deadlines and things to know

Timeline:

The deadline to file for the ANCHOR program is Oct. 31. Those who would like to receive their money via paper check must file their own application by Sept. 15. This is also the deadline to change bank account information for those who receive a letter confirming their eligibility.

Filers must also use the ID.me site when filing online.

You can check the status of your rebate by clicking here.