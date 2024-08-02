What is 'Tusi', 'Pink Cocaine'? The colorful new designer drug that's taking over

‘Tusi’ better known as pink cocaine, is popping up in nightclubs from coast to coast.

It's a designer drug with a catchy name--Pink Cocaine--and it's been linked to several drug busts and even in a lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

While the mystery powder is in fact pink, narcotic experts say there's only a small amount (if any), of cocaine in it.

The problem is that there's no way to know what other drugs or chemicals are inside Pink Cocaine.

Where does Pink Cocaine come from?

Law enforcement officials say Pink Cocaine, also known as Tusi, has been connected to drug seizures and in some cases is being trafficked by the notorious Venezuelan migrant gang Tren de Argua.

It's also being trafficked and sold in underground venues, which has made it a challenge for law enforcement, according to former retired NYPD Lieutenant Darren Porcher.

Fmr. Lieutenant Porhcer, who worked for undercover narcotics, says that a lot of what the police know is based around informants and what they avail to them.

How much is Pink Cocaine?

The bright-colored powder has been gaining popularity among the nightlife scene in New York City because of its low price.

Pink Cocaine gained even more popularity when it was mentioned in a civil lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs as one of the disgraced mogul's alleged drugs of choice.

What's in Pink Cocaine?

Officials say the drug is low in price, but it's even higher in risk since so much is unknown about the drug.

It's often low in price but high in risk, since users don't really know what they're ingesting.

"Pink cocaine is a misnomer. The combination of drugs being used is not just cocaine, but rather a mix of MDMA, ketamine, even opioids such as fentanyl. So it's really a mix and each one of them carries a significant amount of its own risk," Psychiatrist Dr. Yalda Safai says.

Regardless of how dangerous the mixture is, the bright candy color and the cheap price are appealing to many potential users.

Joseph Palamar, MPH, PhD associate professor of population health at NYU Langone, recently published a study on this popular powder. He says if it hits the hip-hop world like the drug molly did, it will continue to make headlines.

"Prevalence appears to be increasing, but it's a pretty new drug, so we don't know how popular this drug concoction is going to be in the near future. I do think it's gonna be more prevalent though," Palamar says.

For more on pink cocaine, don't miss the next episode of "Street Soldiers," Friday night at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 5.