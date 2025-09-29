What is the current status of each NYC casino proposal?
NEW YORK - New York City’s casino race is reaching a turning point. On Tuesday, a crucial community advisory vote will take place, and the result could determine which projects advance to the state level.
Current casino status
What we know:
Community advisory committees have delivered mixed results regarding New York City’s casino proposals. All three Manhattan projects, including Freedom Plaza near the United Nations, as well as Times Square and Hudson Yards, were rejected in recent votes. This effectively eliminated the borough from casino contention.
By contrast, advisory committees in Queens and Yonkers backed local projects, giving them a path forward to state review. The Queens proposal, known as Metropolitan Park and led by Mets owner Steve Cohen in partnership with Hard Rock, envisions a casino and entertainment district near Citi Field. Yonkers’ Empire City casino also secured community support, strengthening its case for one of the three available licenses.
The backstory:
New York lawmakers authorized up to three downstate casino licenses, setting off a wave of bids across the city. To move forward, each proposal must win approval from a local community advisory committee before advancing to the state’s Gaming Facility Location Board and, ultimately, the Gaming Commission.
The Associated Press reports that the Freedom Plaza proposal near the U.N. was defeated by a 4–2 committee vote, marking the last Manhattan project to fall. That decision has shifted attention toward Queens and Yonkers, now widely seen as frontrunners.
Which proposals are still active?
Bally’s Bronx
- Proposed site: Ferry Point, Bronx
- Applicant name: Bally’s Bronx aka Bally’s NY Operating Company LLC
The Coney
- Proposed site: Coney Island, Brooklyn
- Applicant name: The Coney
MGM Empire City
- Proposed site: Empire City Casino, Yonkers
- Applicant name: MGM Empire City
Metropolitan Park
- Proposed site: Willets Point, Queens
- Applicant name: Metropolitan Park
Resorts World New York City
- Proposed site: Aqueduct Racetrack, Queens
- Applicant name: Resorts World New York City
When is the vote?
What's next:
The NY Casinos site states that CACs must vote on their respective projects by September 30, 2025.
- The Coney Community Advisory Committee (Bronx) final vote meeting was on September 29 at 10:00 a.m., with the Bronx bid advancing.
- Metropolitan Park (Queens) CAC has a final vote meeting on September 30 at 11:00 a.m.
A major community advisory vote is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 30, on Cohen’s Queens proposal. If it passes, the project would head to state-level review as one of the strongest contenders for a license.
State officials are expected to award the three downstate casino licenses before the end of the year.
The Source: This article was written using previous FOX 5 New York reporting and references by The Associated Press.