What is the current status of each NYC casino proposal?

The Brief Manhattan’s last casino proposal was rejected, narrowing the field. Queens and Yonkers projects advanced with community approval. A pivotal vote Tuesday could decide Steve Cohen’s Citi Field plan.



New York City’s casino race is reaching a turning point. On Tuesday, a crucial community advisory vote will take place, and the result could determine which projects advance to the state level.

Community advisory committees have delivered mixed results regarding New York City’s casino proposals. All three Manhattan projects, including Freedom Plaza near the United Nations, as well as Times Square and Hudson Yards, were rejected in recent votes. This effectively eliminated the borough from casino contention.

By contrast, advisory committees in Queens and Yonkers backed local projects, giving them a path forward to state review. The Queens proposal, known as Metropolitan Park and led by Mets owner Steve Cohen in partnership with Hard Rock, envisions a casino and entertainment district near Citi Field. Yonkers’ Empire City casino also secured community support, strengthening its case for one of the three available licenses.

New York lawmakers authorized up to three downstate casino licenses, setting off a wave of bids across the city. To move forward, each proposal must win approval from a local community advisory committee before advancing to the state’s Gaming Facility Location Board and, ultimately, the Gaming Commission.

The Associated Press reports that the Freedom Plaza proposal near the U.N. was defeated by a 4–2 committee vote, marking the last Manhattan project to fall. That decision has shifted attention toward Queens and Yonkers, now widely seen as frontrunners.

Which proposals are still active?

Proposed site: Ferry Point, Bronx

Applicant name: Bally’s Bronx aka Bally’s NY Operating Company LLC

Proposed site: Coney Island, Brooklyn

Applicant name: The Coney

Proposed site: Empire City Casino, Yonkers

Applicant name: MGM Empire City

Proposed site: Willets Point, Queens

Applicant name: Metropolitan Park

Proposed site: Aqueduct Racetrack, Queens

Applicant name: Resorts World New York City

The NY Casinos site states that CACs must vote on their respective projects by September 30, 2025.

A major community advisory vote is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 30, on Cohen’s Queens proposal. If it passes, the project would head to state-level review as one of the strongest contenders for a license.

State officials are expected to award the three downstate casino licenses before the end of the year.