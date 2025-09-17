Proposals for casinos in Times Square, Hudson Yards rejected

The Brief The proposal for a Times Square casino has been rejected. The plan sparked a number of heated hearings, demonstrations and debates. The $5.4 billion Caesars Entertainment, Gaming and Hospitality project was backed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.



The proposal for a casino in Times Square was rejected on Wednesday morning by the Community Advisory Committees.

What we know:

The $5.4 billion Caesars Entertainment, Gaming and Hospitality project was backedby Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

The building is home to the Minskoff Theater and "The Lion King" play. The show would have stayed, but everything above it would have become Caesar's if it was approved.

The plan has sparked a number of heated hearings, demonstrations and debates. Opponents, led by the Broadway League as well as local groups, said it threatened ticket sales. The two sides clashed at a really rowdy hearing last week.

A separate proposal to put a casino in Hudson Yards, the Avenir, was also rejected earlier today.

What they're saying:

"Broadway employs 100,000 people each year," said Jason Laks, president of Broadway League. "So why gamble and put that at risk for what is a terrible idea sponsored by people that are basically being paid to cheer and yell for a site that could go anywhere else?"

The other side:

"Times Square is not a place I would come to visit," said Kris Kohler, political director of Mason Tenders’ Council PAC. "I think the idea of putting a casino, like a brand-new entertainment venue, a gaming venue in Times Square, would bring new life to Times Square."

Dig deeper:

The project was also competing with seven other casino proposals for three downstate gaming licenses, all to be awarded by the end of the year.