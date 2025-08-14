$5.4B Times Square casino bid backed by Jay-Z draws backlash, here's why

The Brief A $5.4B Caesars Palace Times Square casino proposal, backed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, is facing both strong support and intense opposition. Supporters argue the project will bring jobs, boost tourism, and strengthen Times Square’s global entertainment appeal. Opponents warn the casino would worsen congestion, harm the neighborhood’s character, and open the door to crime.



The fight for one of New York’s three downstate casino licenses has reached Times Square, where a $5 billion Caesars Palace proposal is dividing the city.

The first of two public hearings on the plan was held Wedenesday, drawing passionate arguments from both supporters and critics.

The backstory:

It's backed by Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and it's one of eight proposals competing for one of three downstate casino licenses.

What they're saying:

Developers say the project would create construction and service jobs, boost the local economy, and improve the community through private investments.

"We just think Times Square makes the most sense for a casino, being the world’s most famous entertainment district," the Director of Mason Tenders PAC says. "Gambling is a form of entertainment for many people."

Backers also argue the casino would drive visitors to nearby hotels, restaurants, and Broadway theaters, enhancing the area’s draw for international tourists. Caesars, which has no properties in New York City, says the venue could help offset a drop in Las Vegas tourism.

Billboards display a message in opposition to the casino in Times Square, in New York, US, on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The Caesars Palace Times Square partners hosted a rally as developer SL Green Realty Corp. readies its official bid proposal for a Expand

The other side:

The Broadway community has emerged as one of the proposal’s strongest opponents. Critics rallied outside the hearing, arguing that a casino would worsen Midtown congestion, damage quality of life, and create opportunities for sex crimes and human trafficking.

"Of all the areas in New York that could use more business and economic activity, Times Square is the one spot that does not need it," Broadway League President, Jason Laks says.

Digital billboards lit up Times Square the night before the hearing with anti-casino messages.

What's next:

The proposal is one of eight in the running for the three available licenses. A six-member Community Advisory Committee will hold another public hearing next month before voting on whether the project moves forward.

In a statement, developers called the turnout "a powerful demonstration of how much people care about this neighborhood’s future" and thanked supporters from "a diverse group of community stakeholders."

Whether the next big addition to Times Square will be a casino remains uncertain, but the fight is already center stage.