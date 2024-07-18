Tensions rise in Bensonhurst over proposed homeless shelter in Brooklyn: Here's why

Tensions have been boiling in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn over plans to open a homeless shelter for 150 men on 86th Street.

The proposal has caused major frustration since last fall, among residents who say they're worried about crime and safety.

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Services told FOX 5 that the decision was out of fairness since the area had no shelters at all.

"People are gonna be fighting against them. It's gonna be a war here," one resident said.

Most recently, councilwoman Susan Zhuang, allegedly bit a police chief at a protest against the shelter.

"It's going to increase crime." — Bensonhurst resident

She's since been charged with second and third-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, and second-degree harassment.

"Residents Against Homeless Shelters," an anti-homeless shelter group, have been marching against the decision ever since its proposal.

City officials say they are committed to building the shelter, which would be the first of its kind in the community.

But the plans are being met with defiance.

Residents, business owners and politicians in the community claim it will do more harm than good.

Protests erupt over Brooklyn homeless shelter

In March, hundreds of residents took over the intersection of 25th Avenue and 86th Street in attempts to stop the homeless shelter from opening.

"Don't tell us taxpayers with our money, what to do with it and our community," one resident said.

At the rallies against the shelter, people are seen holding signs that read "homeless shelters can't really help homeless people," and "community's safety first."

"It's just gonna cause more problems than we already have. It's going to increase crime," one resident said.

Bensonhurst homeless shelter

The plan is to open the shelter at 2501 86th Street and neighboring buildings by the end of the year.

According to the city's Department of Homeless and Social Services, the site will house 150 homeless men, including those experiencing mental health challenges.

Michael Hung, a father, told FOX 5 that he is worried about the plan because he says there are too many schools in the area.

"The concern is that the homeless will impact the safety of kids," he said.

Democrat assemblyman William Colton, who represents the area, says, "It's the wrong place, and it's the wrong policy."

"Homeless shelters don't help homeless people. We are not going to be silent about it," Colton claims.

Opponents of the shelter vow to keep on fighting, but according to the city, this community has zero shelters.

The city says this would be the first shelter, noting that every community must do their part to support those in need.

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Services told FOX 5: "As part of our equitable shelter siting approach, we are ensuring that every community has the safety net resources to help their vulnerable neighbors, and this community district has no shelters so we look forward to bringing this vital resource to the community."

According to the Department of Social Services, they notified the community about building the shelter back in Nov. 2023.