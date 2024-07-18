LIVE: Councilwoman Susan Zhaung to speak after arrest at Bensonhurst protest

Susan Zhuang, the NYC councilwoman who was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly biting a police chief at a protest over a new proposed homeless shelter in her district of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, is expected to speak this afternoon.

She is scheduled to make statements at 1:30 p.m. Check back here to watch live in the media player above.

The protest called "Residents Against Homeless Shelters" happened at 25th Avenue and 86th Street. According to police, there were around 150 participants in the group.

Shortly after being arraigned on assault charges, Zhuang once again joined protesters later that evening to oppose the shelter. Her attorney spoke for her after the arraignment.

"I'm confident that once the thoughts and circumstances come out about what happened this morning, the case against her will not proceed," said defense attorney, Sarah Krissof.

According to the criminal complaint, that officer had broken skin, teeth marks along with substantial pain and was given an antiviral cocktail and tetanus shot at the hospital. But her office and some protesters say she was yanked from behind amid the tussle.

"We are disappointed, disappointed in councilmember Susan Zhuang." — Kaz Daughtry

"From the video, you will see that she was attacked," St. Assem. Rodney Bichotte Hermelyn. "They grabbed her, choked her and we don't know who. We're not making any allegations who did. But when you're in the midst of all of that, things happen."

Police say they were helping an elderly protester who had fallen under the barricade, adding that when they tried to arrest Zhuang, she bit a police chief.

"We are disappointed, disappointed in councilmember Susan Zhuang, like she is a great partner, but we will not tolerate. This is what she did to the officer. Bit the officer on the arm, as you can see the bite wound," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Kaz Daughtry said.

The New York Post said Zhuang allegedly bit Deputy Chief of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South Frank DiGiacomo on the arm when he tried to pull her away from the barriers.

What is the protest in Brooklyn focused on?

Those who oppose the new homeless shelter say they have safety concerns over 150 men being housed near schools, adding they will continue to make their voices heard.

"The message is very clear that we don't want a homeless shelter to be erected here at 25th Ave. and 86th St. because it's in our backyard," one person said.

The city still plans on moving forward with the homeless shelter. The City Council says they are waiting for the investigation to play out. But they say any form of violence is unacceptable.