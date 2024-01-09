What is 'dry dating'? -Explaining the newest dating trend that's taking off

You've probably heard of 'Dry January,' or abstaining from alcohol all month long as a way to reset unhealthy drinking habits... but the simple concept is catching on with singles looking for love.

"Dry dating is going out and meeting somebody without any alcohol," says Connell Barrett, dating coach and the founder of DatingTransformation.com. "You're catching a buzz on each other, not on that glass of alcohol."

Barrett adds the move can improve your love life.

"You might be using liquid courage to say and do things that are a little bit not you and by being sober and clear-minded—you get to show that person your real self and then you can make a genuine connection."

A 2022 report from Bumble looking at dating trends—may have predicted the surge in dry dating—at the time 34% of their app users said they were more likely to go on a 'dry date' than they were pre-covid.

Barrett adds going sober forces you to be a little more creative and you can keep the mocktails flowing all year if you want—or just on the first date.