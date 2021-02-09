What info are you driving around? Sheriff’s department warns of bumper stickers, decal dangers

A safety tip warning from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department about the dangers of sharing too much personal information on car decals and bumper stickers is going viral.

The Lost Hill Sheriff's Station posted a graphic on Facebook Tuesday with the phrase, "What information are you DRIVING around?" plastered across the top.

The post highlights what criminals can learn off of seemingly harmless bumper stickers and decals, such as how many people are in your family or that your family is often away on the weekend. For instance, the bumper sticker "high school honor roll student," shows where your child attends school.

Credit: Lost Hills Sheriff's Station

"Don't give criminals free information about yourself or your family by the way of bumper stickers or decals," the sheriff's department warned. "Don't make yourself or your home vulnerable. Criminals are always looking for opportunities, hints, and tools to commit crimes."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

As of this writing, the sheriff's department's Facebook post had been shared nearly 400 times.