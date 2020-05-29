What can reopen in Phase One in New York City?

As New York City targets a June 8 date to begin Phase One of reopening and some parts of the state reach Phase Two, here’s what you need to know about which businesses and industries will be eligible to reopen in Phase One:

Construction -

Building Equipment Contractors

Building Finishing Contractors

Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction

Land Subdivision

Nonresidential Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Utility System Construction

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting -

Other Animal Production

Other Crop Production

Support Activities for Animal Production

Support Activities for Crop Production

Support Activities for Forestry

Retail trade, including delivery, curbside and in-store pickup service for -

Clothing Stores

Direct Selling Establishments

Electronics and Appliance Stores

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses

Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

Florists

General Merchandise Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores

Used Merchandise Stores

Shoe Stores

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Advertisement

Manufacturing -

Apparel Manufacturing

Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing

Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing

Machinery Manufacturing

Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing

Paper Manufacturing

Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing

Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing

Printing and Related Support Activities

Textile Mills

Textile Product Mills

Wood Product Manufacturing

Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade -

Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers

Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers

Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers

Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers

Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers

Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Phase Two includes offices, real estate, in-store retail, vehicle sales, retail rental, commercial building management, and hair salons and barbershops. Malls, dine-in restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, video lottery and casino gaming facilities, large event venues, and public amusement places like water parks, aquariums, and arcades would remain closed.

For more information on what businesses and industries will reopen in each of the four phases of New York's reopening plan, visit forward.ny.gov.