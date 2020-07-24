Westchester school re-closes after positive COVID-19 test

Two weeks ago, dozens of students at REACH Academy in West Harrison returned to school after being given the green light for in-person learning at a minimum capacity.

However, maintenance crews were back at the private special education school on Friday after the building was officially shut down this week. The Westchester County Health Department has confirmed that someone in the building tested positive for COVID-19.

“The guidelines the state has put in place, there’s no possible way to keep us safe,” said Anthony Nicodemo, part of the union representing the Greenburgh-North Castle School District.

According to Nicodemo, students and staff were brought back too early at REACH and he fears this could be a sign of things to come in the fall when schools reopen full-time.

“It’s not possible to have 10 people in a room, touching desks, they’re coughing, they can’t clean fast enough,” Nicodemo said. “And with our particular situation with special ed kids, keeping masks on kids is very difficult. Keeping masks on staff is difficult.”

Nicodemo claims that REACH is reopening the building as soon as Monday, although FOX 5 NY could not confirm that with the school district.

All of the students at REACH take part in a comprehensive academic program with in-person instruction that is vital to their everyday life.

“This is the kid’s social environment sometimes,” Nicodemo said. “So it becomes very difficult, but you have to weigh is it worth getting a kid sick over that.”

The Westchester County Health Department told FOX 5 NY that all safety protocols were enforced in the 2 & ½ weeks that REACH had reopened. Meanwhile, the person infected will remain in isolation, with students and staff who were in contact with them also being asked to quarantine for the next two weeks.