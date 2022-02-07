Westchester Mall shoplifting incidents target high-end stores

Shocking video shows brazen shoplifters snatching purses from upscale stores at the Westchester Mall.

The incidents have happened recently in the White Plains shopping center.

In one incident that was caught on a video, suspects went into a Louis Vuitton store. Chaos unfolded inside as the thieves started grabbing purses from store shelves. One video appears to show store workers rumbling with one of the shoplifters to get the merchandise back. They were unsuccessful as the thief took off with purses.

Another incident happened at the Burberry store. Another video captured two men running from the store with armfuls of merchandise.

White Plains Police say they are investigating the thefts and noted that one of them was from a month ago.

In a Facebook post, it said: "We take these incidents and the greater public safety concerns seriously. We continuously work and collaborate with the property management and security as well as individual stores to assist in crime prevention and security inside and outside the Mall."

No arrests have been made in either case.

It was unclear what the retail value of the stolen items was in the incidents.

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, a Republican candidate for governor, posted a video of one of the incidents on his Twitter account.

He wrote, "It’s getting worse everywhere in NY and everyone is affected when criminals are emboldened by soft-on-crime laws."