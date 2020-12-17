Westchester County 'Snow Angels' help neighbors in need clear snow

Tonia Gallo was in a panic after hearing that our area would be socked with the first major snowstorm of the year. Tonia’s husband fell ill and she was afraid that she’d never be able to get down the steps of her home that sits perched on a hill in the village of Tuckahoe.

"They did my steps, the landing down the front of the walk."

In less than 24 hours, Tonia’s prayers were answered. The Scott family showed up, while it was still snowing this morning, shoveling and salting away.

"We’d love to help people who can’t help themselves," said Scooter Scott.

It’s a good lesson this dad wanted to teach his son and daughter when he signed up his family for the program. It was started by Eastchester Town Councilwoman Sheila Marcotte. It’s now in its 15th year

There are 50 angels who are part of the program, but with winter just getting started, there’s always the need for more. And the coolest part about this program is that once you were assigned a snow angel, they are yours for the whole season.