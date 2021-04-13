Westchester County pharmacy out of vaccines

For weeks, Stratton Pharmacy in Scarsdale has given out hundreds of doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Pharmacist Michael Airo didn't get his new shipment on Monday. He learned on Tuesday that the FDA and CDC are recommending pausing the vaccine usage to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

"Caution and concern. I’m letting my patients know what the CDC is saying what they should be looking out for when they call in," Airo says.

The Westchester County Health Department says that Johnson and Johnson vaccine appointments at New York State mass vaccination sites will be honored and people will be given the Pfizer vaccine.

County vaccination locations and field vaccinators will use the Moderna vaccine until further notice.

In Connecticut, where more than 100,000 residents have received the one-and-done J&J dose, Governor Ned Lamont is telling people not to be concerned and that more vaccines are on the way, including extra doses of the other two approved vaccines.

Advertisement

As for Airo, he's not taking any more appointments until he gets more vaccines.