Westchester County hospital investigated for COVID vaccine violations

The New York Health Department is threatening Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital with major penalties after the hospital allegedly violated state guidelines by giving the coronavirus vaccine to New Rochelle city hall employees, along with members of the New Rochelle school district who were not eligible for vaccination.

The hospital was reportedly set to vaccinate over 2,400 employees but abruptly canceled further vaccinations Thursday night. Moreover, the hospitals' vaccine supply will now be reallocated to the Westchester County Health Department.

"No doctor's office can decide they want to give vaccines to firefighters over doctors," Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference on Friday. "This is a crisis, everyone needs it, we're going to do it fairly."

The city of New Rochelle as well as the school district both claim they thought that they were following the rules.

The city said in part Friday: "We subsequently learned that Montefiore misinterpreted State guidelines and, therefore, vaccination of City and School District employees has been suspended, except for Fire Fighters who are eligible for the vaccine as EMTs."

Advertisement

The school district’s interim superintendent said "We remain extremely disappointed by this unexpected turn of events. Throughout this process, the District followed guidance from Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital."

FOX 5 NY reached out to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital for comment but did not hear back.