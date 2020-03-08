Westchester Catholic school closes due to coronavirus case

article

A Catholic school in suburban New York is going to be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to a student having contact with a person who has a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Annunciation School in Crestwood says it is going to conduct a deep cleaning and sanitization that follows CDC guidelines after a student was "in close proximity" to a coronavirus-infected person.

In an e-mail to parents, the school said the student has been asked to self-quarantine for the next seven days by the Westchester County Health Department. Both the person with the confirmed case of the coronavirus and the student are asymptomatic at this time, according to school officials.

The email, which was viewed by FOX5NY.com staff members, stated: " During times like this, the safety and well-being of our Catholic schools families and staff, as well as those in the broader community around us, are our primary concern. We will continue to deliver as much information as possible in a timely manner."

New York has seen a steady increase in coronavirus cases over the past several days. No deaths have been reported but several people have been hospitalized.