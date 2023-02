A massive fire has engulfed a building in West New York, New Jersey.

The fire reportedly began inside a business located on Bergenline Avenue.

The smoke could be seen traveling over the Hudson River into New York City.

Multiple emergency responders are on scene.

It’s unclear if there are any people inside the building

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

