Driver arraigned for Long Island car crash that killed two teens

A grand jury indicted Nylah Frazier, 19, on Wednesday, for allegedly being the driver in a two-vehicle crash that caused the death of two teenagers who were passengers in her car in October 2021.

Frazier was behind the wheel of a BMW X3 driving along Westminster Road between Oak Street and Fairlawn Avenue in West Hempstead on October 21 when prosecutors say she blew a red light and crashed into a dump truck after speeding at over 100 miles per hour.

The crash killed Curtis Caesar, 19, and Amanda Arguinzoni, 17, who were riding in the car with Frazier.

Frazier is now facing charges including manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

The family of the two victims gathered outside the court on Wednesday and hugged to heal their heartache and demand justice.

"She wanted to help everyone - even if she gave herself up," Ruby Hernandez said of Arguinzoni.

"He texted me at 11:29 saying ‘Mom I’m coming home’ and he never came home," said Nadia Wynter-Baylis, Caesar's mother.

Authorities say the crash happened after Frazier got into an argument with her boyfriend and took off in the SUV at a high rate of speed.

"We owe it to get justice for Amanda and CJ’s families," said Nassau DA Anne Donnelly.

In court, Frazier pleaded not guilty. Her attorney plans to carefully review the mechanics of the vehicle, calling the crash a tragedy.

"There’s been a recall with accelerators with regards to this vehicle," said attorney Marc Gann. "I also believe the truck struck was illegally parked."

Amanda had been supposed to graduate and pursue a degree in criminal justice while Kurtis was an aspiring mechanic. Both are described as loving to others and loved by so many.

Frazier posted a $100k bond. On the top count, she faces a max of 15 years in jail if convicted. She’s due back in court in September.