West Africans struggle to find sanctuary in Harlem | Migrants in America

For the thousands of West African migrants who have recently arrived in New York City, the area of Central Harlem on West 116th Street between Malcom X and Frederick Douglass Boulevards, known as "Little Senegal" is the closest thing to "home."

In interviews, migrants willing to speak to FOX 5 NY said that various factors forced their journeys to the U.S.

One woman said that she left Senegal in search of freedom and safety due to her sexual orientation putting her life at risk.

"Most of these people are just running away from being jailed, oppression, persecution," said Mamadou Dramé, the President of the Senegalese Association of America.

Traditionally a place for immigrants from Senegal to find resources, the SAA is seeing unprecedented demand from thousands of new arrivals.

Dramé told FOX 5 NY that the SAA has expanded what they are doing to include immigration assistance, and now they are serving not just Senegalese people but all West African asylum seekers.

The massive influx of migrants into New York City since the beginning of the crisis has put a major strain on the city's shelter system.

According to Dramé, African migrants are being impacted in the same ways all migrants are being impacted, but also in unique ways.

"Culturally speaking, some of the shelters are very hard for some of our folks," Dramé said.

Many of the West African migrants are Muslim, meaning their dietary restrictions can provide extra challenges in the city's shelter system. The language barrier is also a major problem, with many of the migrants primarily speaking French or other local languages from West Africa.

The number of arrivals has made some in the surrounding neighborhood uncomfortable.

Thomas Johnson, the Senior Pastor at Canaan Baptist Church, located on West 116th Street told FOX 5 NY that many in the community are uncomfortable with the congregations of migrants standing on sidewalks.

"I got to tell you, the wave came in like a tsunami. It didn't trickle in," said Johnson about the number of migrants appearing in his neighborhood. "One day I pulled up into my parking space and there it was. There they were, hundreds."

"It’s a lot. It’s overwhelming," a Harlem resident said.

Community leaders confirm that recent headlines of migrants committing crimes like the group responsible for attacking two NYPD officers in Times Square are fueling concerns in Harlem.