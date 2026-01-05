article

Wegmans grocery stores in New York City are now collecting biometric data on anyone who enters their stores in Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to several media reports.

Gothamist, a website that reports on New York City news, arts, events and food, reports the Rochester, New York based chain posted signs in the stores notifying customers that biometric data, including facial recognition, eye scans, and voiceprints, are being collected on everyone who enters the store.

The chain says that it is complying with local requirements and has posted mandated signage to notify customers about the technology that biometric data, including facial recognition, are being collected on everyone who enters the store.

The Wegmans Privacy Policy posted on the company’s website states the personal data they collect as part of their effort to provide a safe environment.

Some of our stores (including in exterior areas) utilize video surveillance and other monitoring tools (collectively, "Security Equipment"), which may capture license plate information and biometrics, such as facial recognition information, to create a safer environment for our staff and customers, and to deter, prevent, investigate, and/or prosecute any illegal activity that may occur on our premises. Our Security Equipment records digital images but does not record audio information (collectively, "Security Information"). Security Information is only accessible to a limited number of Wegmans employees, third-party service providers, and/or law enforcement, all of whom may be engaged to assist with security-related tasks when they arise.

FOX Local reached out to Wegmans for further information and whether they plan to implement biometric data collection at other locations:

"At Wegmans, the safety of our customers and employees is a top priority. Like many retailers, we use cameras to help identify individuals who pose a risk to our people, customers, or operation. In a small fraction of our stores that exhibit an elevated risk, we have deployed cameras equipped with facial recognition technology. In New York City, we comply with local requirements by posting the mandated signage to notify customers about the technology.

This technology is solely used for keeping our stores secure and safe. The system collects facial recognition data and only uses it to identify individuals who have been previously flagged for misconduct. We do not collect other biometric data such as retinal scans or voice prints. Images and video are retained only as long as necessary for security purposes and then disposed of. For security reasons, we do not disclose the exact retention period, but it aligns with industry standards.



Persons of interest are determined by our asset protection team based on incidents occurring on our property and on a case-by-case basis, by information from law enforcement for criminal or missing persons cases. We do not share facial recognition scan data with any third party.

We understand concerns about fairness and bias in facial recognition systems. We employ a multitude of training and safety measures to help keep people safe. Facial recognition technology serves as one investigative lead for us. We never base our decisions on a single lead alone.

Our goal is simple - to keep our stores safe and secure."

— Tracy Van Auker - Wegmans Food Markets Community Engagement & Communications

Wegmans has 110 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. and employs more than 53,000 people.