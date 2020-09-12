Weekend shootings leave at least 4 dead across NYC

article

Another weekend of gunfire across New York City has left at least four people dead.

Two of the shootings occurred on Sunday.

In the first incident just before 2 a.m., police found two men with gunshot wounds near 164-15 107th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim sustained a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the leg and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Later, at around 9:15 a.m., a man identified as 27-year-old Ezequiel Rivera was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of 1760 Bruckner Boulevard in the Soundview section of the Bronx. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Saturday saw two more fatal shootings.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of two people shot at the Jackson Houses on Park Avenue near Concourse Village. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the head, and a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the groin.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 26-year-old was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Lincoln, where he is listed in stable condition.

Then, barely 15 minutes later, a man was shot and killed on East 176th Street near Anthony Avenue in Mount Hope.

Police say when they responded to the scene they found the 25-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests in any of the shootings, and investigations are ongoing.