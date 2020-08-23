Weekend gun violence kills at least seven, including Bronx mother of 3

According to the NYPD, more than 30 people were shot over the weekend and at least seven people were shot and killed, including a young mother, as New York City continues to struggle to grapple with a surge of gun violence on its streets.

On the same date in 2019, just six people were shot and there was only one shooting death.

A group of community advocates are blaming failed leadership in the city for the current surge in violent crime and are calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to take action. Claiming reforms were not fully thought out and are now putting communities in danger, they want full disclosure of where money coming out of the NYPD budget is going to and a full account of those who have been released from jails after bail reform was enacted.

The most recent shooting happened early Sunday morning in Jamaica, Queens.

Police say that just after 7 a.m., they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was taken to Franklin Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, in the Bronx on Saturday morning, Priscilla Vasquez, a mother of three, was shot and killed near Public School 1. A gunman was seen running from the scene wearing a black hoodie and a white surgical mask.

In Coney Island, four men, ages 36, 27, 35, and 41, were shot. All of the men were taken to the hospital, where the 27-year-old was pronounced dead. The other three are all listed in serious but stable condition.

Just a few blocks away from that incident, police say that 20-year-old Fabian Abney was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon. Police say Abney was found with a gunshot wound to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lastly, on Saturday evening, police say that 33-year-old Leonard Carlisle was found with a gunshot to the head near Queens Village. Carlisle was taken to Queens General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with any of the shootings.